Coldest temps of the week arrive Monday morning

Coldest temps of the week arrive Monday morningPosted: Updated:
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
A PUPdate!
A few months ago, I wrote a blog post talking about the puppy pandemonium that hit our house in October. An 8-pound tornado of fur and teeth was ripping through our home and robbing us of sleep and sanity. I'm happy to say that things are settling down a bit as our new family member gets used to his new home.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
VIDEO: Snow hits Flagstaff
In Flagstaff the storm is a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders. Maria Hechenova says it's been nothing but fun for students on the campus of Northern Arizona University. (January 20, 2018)More >
Bond set at $100K for Upstate woman charged after deputies say she dragged man to death with pickup truck
A bond court hearing was held on Saturday for an Upstate woman deputies say was charged with dragging a man to death down several streets with a pickup truck in Seneca. (1/20/18)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
