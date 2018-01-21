Coldest temps of the week arrive Monday morning

Chilly air continues to filter into Arizona behind a winter storm that brought high country snow and Valley rain showers.

Showers will linger across eastern Arizona Sunday, but the rest of the state should see generally clear skies.

Snowfall totals from Saturday's storm range anywhere from 5.6 inches at the Flagstaff airport, to 3.5 inches in Forest Lakes, 2 inches in Pinetop-Lakeside, 1.5 inches in Heber-Overgaard and 3 inches outside Prescott Airport. These totals were released by the National Weather Service early Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals for the Valley ranged anywhere from .04 inches in Peoria, .04 inches in Gilbert to .08 inches in North Scottsdale. This data came from rain gauges monitored by the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. The official reporting station at Phoenix Sky Harbor did not receive any measurable rain.

Daytime highs across Arizona will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal Sunday afternoon, with the coldest temperatures of the week expected Monday morning. Many Valley communities will dip to the 30s. As high pressure builds back into the region, a warming trend will bring Valley daytime highs back to the low 70s by Tuesday and the mid 70s Wednesday.

Another low pressure system and associated cold front will kick up winds and drop temperatures again Thursday and into Friday. No rain is expected in the Valley, but the high country has a chance of showers Thursday night.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 62 Sunday with sunny skies, a low of 38 Monday morning, a high of 63 Monday afternoon, 72 Tuesday, 76 Wednesday, 74 Thursday with breezy winds and 66 Friday. The average high for this time of year is 68.

Sunday's sunrise is at 7:30 a.m. Sunset is at 5:49 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.