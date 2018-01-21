DPS investigating wrong-way crash on L-202

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating a wrong-way crash in Gilbert.

The crash took place before 5 a.m. on eastbound Santan Loop 202 near Power Road.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it crashed into the median.

The vehicle is not blocking any roadway in the area.

It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

DPS officials are also looking to see if impairment was a factor.

