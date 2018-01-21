DPS investigating wrong-way crash on L-202

DPS investigating wrong-way crash on L-202Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 3
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
PD: 2 men hurt, 1 arrested in Phoenix shooting
PD: 2 men hurt, 1 arrested in Phoenix shooting
Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
Five reasons you're not losing weight
Five reasons you're not losing weight
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Where are these wrong-way driving incidents happening?More>>
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >