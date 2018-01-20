Dreamers renew call for DACA fix amid government shutdown

Valley “dreamers” and those who support them gathered Saturday to send a strong message to Washington. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They believe the Trump administration is hindering efforts by Republicans and Democrats to work out a spending bill that includes an immigration fix for people brought to the United States by undocumented parents.

There are nearly 28,000 people in Arizona currently protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Instead of putting a solution forward, people’s lives are being put at risk,” said State Sen. Martin Quezada.

“People’s lives are being used as bargaining chips, and that is not right.”

Some dreamers have now returned home after pleading their case to lawmakers on Capitol Hill. One of them is Perla Salgado.

“In December, they were supposed to do something about this spending bill, and nothing happened,” says Salgado.

She says dreamers like her cannot wait until an early March deadline when DACA recipients will no longer be able to renew their permits.

“We’re going to continue to be another week, more weeks, more weeks. And it’s late,” says Salgado.

The group of dreamers and advocates say they will continue to put pressure on congress to take action to protect them from deportation.

