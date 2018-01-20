Popular trailhead at South Mountain Park reopens

Posted: Updated:
(Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.) (Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.)
(Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.) (Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.)
(Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.) (Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.)
(Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.) (Source: City of Phoenix Parks and Rec.)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's the day hikers have been eagerly awaiting.

The Pima Canyon Trailhead has reopened at South Mountain Park.

The City of Phoenix closed the popular trailhead back in August to begin a $2 million renovation. It's part of a larger overall project to improve the park.

[RELATED: Pima Canyon Trailhead at South Mountain closes for renovations]

On average, Pima Canyon, located off 48th Street near Guadalupe, sees between 200,000 and 250,000 users each year, making it one of the most popular trailheads at South Mountain.

Some of the improvements you'll see are more parking spaces, new security lighting and new restroom facilities.

[RELATED: Improvements planned for South Mountain Park]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.