Popular trailhead at South Mountain Park reopens

It's the day hikers have been eagerly awaiting.

The Pima Canyon Trailhead has reopened at South Mountain Park.

The City of Phoenix closed the popular trailhead back in August to begin a $2 million renovation. It's part of a larger overall project to improve the park.

On average, Pima Canyon, located off 48th Street near Guadalupe, sees between 200,000 and 250,000 users each year, making it one of the most popular trailheads at South Mountain.

Some of the improvements you'll see are more parking spaces, new security lighting and new restroom facilities.

Pima Canyon Trailhead received a $2 million renovation, featuring new restrooms, ramadas and reconfigured parking pic.twitter.com/KCh3MBL0DQ — PHX Parks and Rec (@PhoenixParks) January 20, 2018

View more photos from Saturday's grand re-opening of Pima Canyon Trailhead in South Mountain Park/Preserve on the @PhoenixParks Facebook page https://t.co/VMuUslypOb



This is phase one of five years of infrastructure improvements to SMP, which turns 100 in 2024. pic.twitter.com/JULDWCsPTB — PHX Parks and Rec (@PhoenixParks) January 20, 2018

Celebrate the grand re-opening of the renovated South Mountain Park/Preserve Pima Canyon Trailhead on Saturday at 8 am. Join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and park ranger-led hike. #HikeRight #PhxPlays https://t.co/tUcxNYcJ25 — PHX Parks and Rec (@PhoenixParks) January 19, 2018

