ADOT urges drivers to use care while driving during storm

Authorities are urging drivers to be cautious this weekend as a cold front plows across northern Arizona, with snow forecast Saturday in the high country and possibly lower elevations than usual.

The state Department of Transportation says conditions can change rapidly and that drivers shouldn't underestimate a storm's power or overestimate their ability to negotiate snow and ice.

[RELATED: Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state]

ADOT says its plows will be working but that conditions are expected to become hazardous.

According to ADOT, the safest thing to do during a storm to delay travel until it passes and highways are clear.

[PHOTOS: Arizona gets hit with winter storm]

Drivers are advised to prepare for extended time on the road by packing an emergency kit with items like blankets, warm clothes, food and water, cat litter or sand for traction and a fully charged cellphone.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.