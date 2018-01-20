Dogs get cozy in sweaters during chilly weather

Anyone who went outside Saturday knows it was a chilly day.

Folks around town bundled up, not only keeping themselves warm but trying to keep their four-legged friends toasty as well.

And what's cuter than a dog in a sweater?

We found plenty of them at The Outlets at Anthem, during the first-ever Barks and Brews event.

Shoppers were encouraged to bring their canine companions for an afternoon of pet pampering, live entertainment, family activities and an exclusive Barks and Brews beer garden.

With the cloudy sky and cooler temperatures, dogs and their owners showed up in sweaters and beanies to enjoy a fun outing.

The live entertainment was provided by Waterloo Revival, an up-and-coming country duo from Austin. The event was family friendly and included a balloon artist, face painting for children, a special photo booth and special merchandise for dogs.

Lagunitas Brewing Company was kind enough to donate all the beer. Proceeds from the $1 ticket to the Barks and Brews beer garden benefitted the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

“Barks and Brews was such a fun event,” said Carrie Fortezzo, marketing and special events manager, Outlets at Anthem. “We’re so grateful to the community for showing up and helping us raise money for the Arizona Animal Welfare League and look forward to doing it again next year!”

