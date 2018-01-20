Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state

A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday!

After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.

Here in the Phoenix area, we had a gloomy, overcast day with chilly weather and scattered rain showers.

Up north, this blast of wintry weather is making for a white weekend in the Flagstaff area.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff warned drivers about slick and hazardous road conditions across northern Arizona.

Officials say there were reports of slide-offs and crashes as roadways become slippery from snow.

According to ADOT, the safest thing to do during a storm to delay travel until it passes and highways are clear.

Drivers are advised to prepare for extended time on the road by packing an emergency kit with items like blankets, warm clothes, food and water, cat litter or sand for traction and a fully charged cellphone

Photos from ADOT and the National Weather Service showed northbound traffic on I-17 at a standstill near Munds Park south of Flagstaff. Steady snowfall was also reported along I-40.

Snowplows were out in force to keep the roads clear, but bad conditions were still expected.

Mountain communities above 6,000 ft. could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow before Sunday morning.

Flagstaff is forecast to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches for Williams, less than an inch for Prescott and Payson, and 1 to 2 inches for Show Low.

But this storm is short-lived.

Sunshine returns Sunday with a high of 61. Drying and warming will continue for the first half of next week, with highs back to the low 70s by Tuesday. But you can still expect some pretty chilly mornings as you head back to work and school next week.

Slick and hazardous driving conditions across portions of northern Arizona today and tonight. Plan for extra time if you are traveling to the northland today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/GAvuRl2fWF — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 20, 2018

We're seeing more slide-offs as conditions worsen on I-17 south of Flagstaff. If you travel in this area, slow down for safety. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KDgqm7u9Ic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 20, 2018

An ADOT snowplow in the #Flagstaff area works to clear I-17 northbound at JW Powell Blvd. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LBUedDY8jI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 20, 2018

Just hit traffic approaching the Kachina Blvd exit. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/yixRRJwPCz — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 20, 2018

