Bashas’ family of stores holds monthly job fairs through May

The family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ supermarkets will hold monthly job fairs through May of this year.

The first fair will be Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center.

At the fairs, applicants will meet with hiring teams for interviews, complete paperwork and submit to a drug screening. Applicants are able to complete their applications in advance on Bashas’ website.

The grocer is aiming to fill more than 200 positions in various departments at more than 100 locations throughout Arizona during the first five months of the year.

The company has immediate openings in the following positions:

Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks

Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks

Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers

Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

Starbucks Managers & Baristas

Produce Clerks

Floral Designers

Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers

Night Crew

Dishwashers

According to the grocer, its stores “offers competitive pay, flexible schedule options, and career growth and advancement opportunities.”

