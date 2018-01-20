Maricopa entrepreneur invents broom with scraper

Maricopa resident Shane Pannell is a father of three and local inventor. He appeared on Shark Tank in 2011 with his Sweep Easy Broom. It has a retractable plastic and/or metal scraper that deploys from within the bristles.

The scraper removes stickers, dried cereal, gum and more off floors.

Pannell came up with the idea when he was a work-from-home dad who was constantly cleaning up after his kids.

To learn more about the Sweep Easy Broom and to see Pannell's demos around the Valley go to www.sweepeasybroom.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.