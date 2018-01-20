Phoenix offers free tax preparation and filing service

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department say that telephone scams alone may have led to the theft of $54 million in recent years, $1.1 million of that from people in Arizona. (Source: Ken Teegardin/seniorliving.org)

Free tax preparation and filing services are now available for families who made less than $54,000 in 2017.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) campaign helps working families in Phoenix with free preparation and filing assistance each tax season.

Families and individuals can file for the child tax credit, dependent care credit, the education tax credit and EITC at the city’s free tax preparation sites.

To see if you qualify for an EITC program and which documents to bring, visit phoenix.gov/eitc.

There are 17 primary sites, located throughout the Valley, that will offer free services until Tuesday, April 17.

For additional information about EITC sites and their hours of operation, call the Internal Revenue Service at 1-800-906-9887 or visit irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep.

