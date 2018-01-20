Yuma police officer is cleared in fatal shooting last year

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has determined that the fatal shooting of an armed man by a Yuma police officer late last year was justified.

Two officers responded Nov. 24 to a Yuma residence on a domestic violence call.

[RELATED: Yuma police: Shot fired, man killed in encounter with officers]

The policemen say they encountered 51-year-old Steve Steenhard, who was standing in the home's garage in front of an open gun safe.

The officers reported seeing Steenhard reach into the safe.

[SLIDESHOW: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

Steenhard was shot by one of the policeman and a semi-automatic handgun was located near Steenhard's body.

[READ MORE: Yuma PD: Man shot after pointing weapon at an officer]

He later died at a hospital.

County Attorney Jon Smith wrote in a letter last Friday to Yuma Police Chief Chief John Lekan that officer Sabino Saucedo was justified in using deadly force in the situation to protect himself and his fellow policeman.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.