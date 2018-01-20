Yuma police officer is cleared in fatal shooting last year

Yuma police officer is cleared in fatal shooting last yearPosted: Updated:
The government has officially shut down
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
They convicted her anyway.More >
DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash blocks two lanes on I-17
One person was killed following a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday.More >
Daughters speak out after alleged serial killer arrested for murder of Glendale mom
The daughters of a Glendale mom, police say, was murdered by a serial killer, are now speaking out. Adelina Rodriguez (15) and Adriana Rodriguez (18) say police have not been able to offer a motive for the murder of their mom, 43-year-old Maria Griselda Villanueva.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (January 19, 2018)More >
Cooler temperatures moving into Phoenix area
Breezy and cooler conditions will be felt in the Valley on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: American Airlines passenger records emergency landing
An American Airlines passenger captured the scary moments before his flight made an emergency landing Dallas.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in Tempe Town Lake.
Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in the water at Tempe Town Lake.More >
