Man who killed ex-girlfriend at Phoenix salon gets 25 years

A man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife at a Phoenix beauty salon two years ago will serve 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Jose Ubaldo Rubio Figueroa received his sentence Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Police say they were called June 17, 2016 to Super Imagen Beauty and Barber Shop and found Maria Rivera with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect contacted police a short time later and claimed the 48-year-old victim had attacked him during an argument and stabbed herself.

Investigators learned Rivera had an order of protection against Figueroa.

Witnesses said he previously threatened her if she did not resume their relationship.

Police say he also admitted to the killing to his sister-in-law.

