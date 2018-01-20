Man enters insanity plea in 2015 Casa Grande murder

Jason West, 27, accused of killing a Casa Grande man in 2015 has entered an insanity plea. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Jason West, 27, accused of killing a Casa Grande man in 2015 has entered an insanity plea. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

A 27-year-old man accused of killing a Casa Grande man has pleaded guilty except insanity.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Jason West pleaded guilty on Thursday to shooting 53-year-old Jeffery Zimmerman in the head as he slept on Feb. 25, 2015.

The men were neighbors.

[READ MORE: Police: Casa Grande man arrested in death of neighbor]

Officials initially believed Zimmerman took his own life.

West has been ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment at the Arizona State Hospital for the next 25 years.

After three years of mental health treatments and evaluations, West was diagnosed with a mental disease that prevented him from understanding that what he did was wrong.

Deputy Pinal County Attorney Matt Reed says nothing excuses Zimmerman's killing.

Zimmerman's family say they wish West well during his court-ordered treatment and will try to move forward with their lives.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.