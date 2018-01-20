Winter storm moves into Arizona Saturday

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A winter storm tracking through Arizona Saturday is bringing mountain snow, blustery winds, colder temperatures and a few Valley rain showers.

The trough and its associated cold front will generally impact the state from mid-morning through this evening. 

Ahead of the cold front, gusty southwest winds will hit speeds of up to 20 mph in the Valley and 40 mph in northern and western Arizona.

Snow levels will drop to as low as 4500 ft this afternoon, then down to 4000 ft this evening, with accumulating snow above 5000 ft. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Kaibab Plateau and the western Mogollon Rim, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.

Snowfall totals in the Flagstaff area will range from 3 to 5 inches, with Williams at 2 to 4 inches, less than an inch for Payson and Prescott, 1 to 3 inches for Show Low, 2 to 4 inches for Pinetop-Lakeside and 3 to 5 inches for Forest Lakes.

The Valley has a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening, with some communities possibly seeing a tenth of an inch to a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain accumulation. This is a pretty dry storm for the Valley.

A cold air mass will be ushered into the state with this system. Freeze Warnings are in effect for south central Pinal County Sunday morning. Otherwise, the coldest temperatures will hit the Valley Monday morning, when lows dip into the 30s.

In Phoenix, look for an afternoon high of only 59 degrees Saturday and a low of 40 Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Sunday with a high of 61. Drying and warming will continue for the first half of next week, with highs back to the low 70s by Tuesday.

