DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash blocks two lanes on I-17

One person was killed following a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place on northbound Interstate 17 near Jomax Road.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Phoenix Traffic]

According to DPS, two lanes are restricted and two lanes are open.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

I-17 northbound north of Jomax: A crash is blocking the right lane. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9MsrtK5aNV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 20, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.