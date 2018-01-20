PD: 2 men hurt, 1 detained in Phoenix shooting

One person was detained after two men were shot at a home early Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the two male victims were shot near Seventh and Southern Avenues.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that a man was detained for questioning.

It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

