PD: 2 men hurt, 1 detained in Phoenix shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person was detained after two men were shot at a home early Saturday morning. 

According to Phoenix police, the two male victims were shot near Seventh and Southern Avenues

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say that a man was detained for questioning.

It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.