Daughters speak out after alleged serial killer arrested for murder of Glendale mom

The daughters of a Glendale mom that police say was murdered by a serial killer, are now speaking out. Adelina Rodriguez (15) and Adriana Rodriguez (18) say police have not been able to offer a motive for the murder of their mom, 43-year-old Maria Griselda Villanueva.

Investigators say Villanueva was kidnapped from a Glendale apartment complex on December 15th, sexually assaulted, and found the next day shot to death in a Phoenix alley. Police have linked her death to suspect Cleophus Cooksey, Jr.

Investigators believe Cooksey is responsible for nine murders in Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale.

“It’s very hard because I know she was fighting,” says Adelina. “I know a mother doesn't go out forgetting about their parents. I know she put up a fight and she tried her hardest to come back home.”

“She was an angel here and an angel up in heaven now, “ says Adriana.

The sisters say their mom had checked in with the family that day, as she usually did, asking if she needed to pick up dinner. Adelina and Adriana say they told their mom they didn’t need any food, so she said she would go on to visit her boyfriend.

It was the last time the sisters communicated with their mom.

