Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio files to undo his conviction... again

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has filed with the 9th Circuit Court an appeal to undo his contempt of court conviction.

Arpaio's argument is that when President Donald Trump pardoned him, that made his case "moot before the normal appeals process."

He also says that his verdict was "completely unsupported by the evidence."

This is not Arpaio's first time trying to get his conviction throw out. In October, a judge denied his appeal even after his presidential pardon, saying that pardons don't erase convictions or the facts of cases. The pardon issued by President Donald Trump only prevents possible punishments.

Click here to see the full Opening Brief.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.