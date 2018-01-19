Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake

Fish dying at Tempe Town LakePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The government has officially shut down
The government has officially shut down
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
They convicted her anyway.More >
They convicted her anyway.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
This is definitely true love.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Friends, co-workers remember victim of suspected serial killer
Friends, co-workers remember victim of suspected serial killer
"It was truly a shock to us and we are saddened very deeply." Loved ones, friends and co-workers are remembering those who fell victim to a suspected serial killer.More >
"It was truly a shock to us and we are saddened very deeply." Loved ones, friends and co-workers are remembering those who fell victim to a suspected serial killer.More >
Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years
Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years
Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.More >
Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in Tempe Town Lake.
VIDEO: Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in Tempe Town Lake.
Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in the water at Tempe Town Lake.More >
Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in the water at Tempe Town Lake.More >
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
A Chandler man died in his garage. He was killed while trying a dangerous wood working technique called fractal burning now his widow wants others to learn that this technique is very dangerous. (January 10, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Liliana Vasquez makes first court appearance
VIDEO: Liliana Vasquez makes first court appearance
Liliana Vasquez, one of the sisters of a victim of a suspected serial killer, faced a judge for the first time after police said she tampered with evidence and hindered prosecution. FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2EUgRxaMore >
Liliana Vasquez, one of the sisters of a victim of a suspected serial killer, faced a judge for the first time after police said she tampered with evidence and hindered prosecution. FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2EUgRxaMore >