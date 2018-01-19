At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym

Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.

Julie Vargo left the Mountainside Fitness at Alma School Road and Germann Road yesterday and found her car window shattered, and her purse no longer under the passenger seat.

"All my credit cards, money, about $300 in cash, after the holidays, all my gift cards," Vargo said. "I would say probably $400 or $500 in gift cards."

Two others cars had also been hit in the parking lot.

"I totally felt so violated, like these people that I don’t know, know a lot about me," Vargo said.

"They're scumbags," said Kristina Grako, who owns Sidelines Grill down the street from the gym. She said her car was also one of the three burglarized.

"I had a Michael Kors purse, Coach watch, $1000 cash from the night deposit from my restaurant in there," Grako said. She said it's hard to see inside her tinted windows, so she thinks someone was watching her.

"Today, I've been at the DMV all day, trying to get new glasses, canceled all the credit cards, change the garage code in the house," Grako said.

Mountainside Fitness said they have signs inside warning customers not to leave anything of value inside their vehicles.

It's a warning these victims echo.

"People say, 'Well, don’t leave your purse in your car,'" Vargo said. "Well, I did, so let people know what's going on. Don’t leave your purse in your car."

A spokesperson for Mountainside Fitness said they have added extra security measures, but didn't say what those measures are.

We reached out to the Chandler Police Dept. to see if they have any leads, and we will let you know when we hear back.

Windows busted in and purses snatched while victims work out at gym in Chandler. We talk to 2 of them in minutes on 3TV. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/2Z5q2GjOPy — Lindsey Reiser (@LindseyReiser) January 20, 2018

