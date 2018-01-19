New indoor water park & resort breaks ground in Scottsdale

Families across Arizona and the greater Southwest will have something fun to howl about next year after a new indoor water park and resort broke ground Friday.

Great Wolf's 350-room family resort will be constructed on an 18-acre site adjacent to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District. Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is scheduled to open the second half of 2019, becoming the company’s 18th resort in North America.

“As we look to expand the Great Wolf Lodge experience to new markets across North America and beyond, we are excited to place our newest resort in Arizona and provide visitors across the Southwest with a destination that brings immense joy to families,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. “The family-friendly environment fostered by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community makes Talking Stick the perfect location for a Great Wolf Lodge. We look forward to being a part of this community as it continues to grow into the Southwest’s premier family destination.”

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and Great Wolf Resorts signed a long-term lease agreement that allows the company use of the land near Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for nearly a century.

“Hospitality has been a constant common value of our Community – from providing aid and shelter to settlers making their way westward, to welcoming tourists to our several award-winning hotel properties today,” stated Delbert Ray Sr., president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. “Tourism is a key economic driver for us, and we believe Great Wolf Lodge will give families another great reason to visit our Community, thus strengthening our economy as well as the East Valley region of Phoenix and the State of Arizona.”

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be a year-round family destination filled with attractions and amenities for all ages.

Some of the highlights include:

An 85,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, heated to a comfortable 84 degrees and featuring a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas for every member of the family – from toddlers and teens to parents and grandparents.

A 27,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park. Here, families can scale new heights on a multi-level ropes course, play a round of miniature golf, compete for prizes at the arcade, or step into the fantasy world of MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game where players use interactive magic wands to assist pixies and battle dragons and goblins.

A first-of-its-kind animated show in the lobby called the Northwoods Friends show, which utilizes projection mapping technology on a moving, three-dimensional multiplane surface to immerse children into the world of the Great Wolf Kids characters.

A collection of complimentary family events and activities including Yoga Tails, a program that combines tales of the Northwoods creatures with yoga poses, and Great Wolf Lodge’s signature Story Time event, where children gather around the fireplace for a bedtime tale.

Several dining options, including a collection of eateries inside the Great Wolf Adventure Park, a Dunkin’ Donuts and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream parlor. The resort will also feature Barnwood, a full-service farm-to-fork restaurant featuring dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

Family-friendly suites in a variety of categories and styles including KidCabin suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids complete with bunk beds and Great Wolf Kids character theming, as well as multiple bedroom suites for large families or multi-generational groups.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona offers an exceptional value for families with admission to the water park and much of the family entertainment activities in the Grand Lobby included as part of the guest’s stay.

Meeting and event planners can also look to Great Wolf Lodge Arizona for their meeting and event needs. The property will boast nearly 6,500 square feet of flexible conference space with breakout rooms, built-in A/V technology, customizable catering options and a team of dedicated industry professionals to tend to every meeting need.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be located on the corner of Pima Road and Hummingbird Lane, adjacent to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The lead architect for the project is Gensler, a leading global architecture, design and planning firm, and Mortenson, a U.S.-based, family-owned construction and real estate development company that will manage the overall construction of the resort. Neuman Pools, a family-owned, design/build company of large scale water attractions, will oversee the construction of both the indoor water park and outdoor pool areas.

For more information on Great Wolf Resorts and its brands of indoor water park resorts, visit www.greatwolf.com.

