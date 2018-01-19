Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years

Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.

"Her mom was at the swap meet and went inside to use a port-a-potty with a 2-year-old sibling. She set the baby outside (the port-a-potty) for about a minute, or a minute and a half, and when she came out, the baby was gone," says Officer Ray Emmett from the Avondale Police Department.

This week, Jacqueline would be celebrating her 17th birthday. Today, her whereabouts remain a mystery. Back in 2001, hundreds of calls and potential leads poured in, but now, it's a completely different story.

"The last tip we got was about one year ago, in January 2017. As of now, this is a cold case. We are not actively working the case unless we get tips," adds Officer Emmett.

The police department showed us boxes and boxes of the cold case on Vasquez. Back in 2001, most of the reports were taken by hand and the computerized system being used today wasn't around back then.

"Our CATS system that we use today, we didn't have back then. Everything on the case is right here, in boxes," adds Emmett.

The Avondale Police Department has age progression photos of what Jacqueline might have looked like at ages 6, 10, and 15. The hope is that someone will see the age progression photo, recognize her and help reunite baby Jaqueline with her family.

"Even the smallest tip, you never know what might lead to helping in bringing her home," said Emmett.

