Police end landfill search for missing Christine Mustafa

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Co-workers told investigators that Interval would constantly call Mustafa at her job at Walgreens and accuse her of cheating on him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police crews have been combing through trash at the Buckeye landfill since Oct. 23. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The landfill search for a missing north Phoenix mother has officially ended.

Phoenix police confirmed they have wrapped up the search for Christine Mustafa at a Buckeye landfill, and are now in the clean-up phase.

Mustafa has been missing since May.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The search for missing Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa]

Crews started the search for Mustafa in late October.

No remains have been found.

[READ MORE: Landfill search extended for missing Phoenix mom ]

Mustafa's live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in late June. Interval was charged with first-degree murder.

[READ MORE: Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case]

Although Mustafa’s body has not been found, search warrant paperwork says investigators found evidence of blood in the home she and Interval shared.

Family members told police that Mustafa feared Interval and planned to leave him. Police checking on Mustafa found her car, purse and cellphone at the couple's home.

[RELATED: Landfill search for missing woman's body passes halfway mark]

Investigators eliminated all other possibilities before concluding that her body is likely at the landfill southwest of Phoenix.

Video previously released by police showed dozens of searchers wearing rubber boots and protective clothing and face masks using long-tined rakes to examine material excavated from the landfill by a power shovel.

[WATCH: Phoenix Police Dept. video of landfill search for remains of Christine Mustafa]

In 2011, authorities unsuccessfully searched a Phoenix-area landfill for the body of a 5-year-old Glendale girl who allegedly was beaten, neglected and confined to a closet before being dumped in the trash.

Jhessye Shockley's body was never found.

Her mother, Jerice Hunter, was convicted of first-degree murder and child abuse and sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.