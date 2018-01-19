On-campus owls steal the spotlight at a Surprise high school

Students at Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise are getting some real-life wildlife lessons right on campus.

A pair of owls has returned to the high school for the second year in a row.

The owls, affectionately named Shadow and Ridge, came back to Arizona to lay their eggs.

The school offers a warm welcome to the feathered visitors and keeps the nest at the front of the school well-protected.

As of Friday, there is one egg in the nest.

Usually, the owls can be spotted all around campus.

But right now, the mama owl is wisely keeping a careful watch over the area.

The Shadow Ridge Student Resource Officer and City of Surprise police officer Wendy Klarkowski have been spearheading the "owl project" on campus.

And "whooo"-ever wants to watch the owls can get a birds-eye view, thanks to live stream cameras set up on campus.

You can watch the owls using the live stream links below.

Updates about the owls will also be available via Facebook at facebook.com/SRHSowls.

