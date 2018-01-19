CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix

An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.

Steve Ramsthel caught the moment the pilot told passengers they needed to brace themselves for an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely in Dallas.

