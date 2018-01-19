Free adoptions of all dogs over 20 pounds at MCACC this weekend

MCACC is having free adoptions for dogs over 20 pounds at both shelters. (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) are offering free adoptions of all dogs over 20 pounds through Sunday, Jan. 21.

The promotion, which started on Wednesday, comes as capacity at both of the MCACC shelters is full for larger breed dogs. MCACC has said that they are averaging about 45 intakes a day through their field operations, and that their supplies are nearly depleted.

While smaller dog breeds average only three days in an MCACC shelter before getting adopted, larger breeds average a stay of 45 days or more.

According to MCACC, the cost to house and feed a dog in their facilities costs about $31 per dog per day, and they currently have over 800 dogs under their care.

The MCACC says that a sum of grant money coming in to them is allowing them to offer the free adoptions through the weekend.

In addition to the adoptions promotion, MCACC says it is also in need of canned food supplies.

