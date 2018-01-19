Police: Woman gets 20 years in prison for death of daughter

A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2016 death of her toddler daughter whom authorities said she'd given methamphetamine to try to counteract methadone the child had consumed from an open container.

[READ MORE: Valley mother arrested for murder after toddler died from ingesting meth]

Judge Warren Granville's sentencing of Natalie Russell on Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court follows her previous guilty pleas to second-degree murder and child abuse.

[RELATED: Phoenix mother pleads guilty after daughter dies from ingesting meth]

Additional counts of child abuse were dismissed.

Authorities said autopsy results showed 22-month-old Adalynn Russell had toxic levels of methadone and methamphetamines in her system.

[READ MORE: DCS: Phoenix mom had 6 prior child neglect cases leading up to daughter’s death]

Methadone is a drug used to prevent withdrawal symptoms in those addicted to opiates.

Officers were called to the family's home in response to a child not breathing. Paramedics worked to revive the girl, but she died at the scene.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.