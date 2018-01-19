Consumers paying non-resort, resort feesPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.More >
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says faulty headrest accidentally deployed while she was driving
Woman says faulty headrest accidentally deployed while she was driving
But since she wasn't in any sort of accident, she has no idea why the headrest was activated and deployed, striking her head.More >
But since she wasn't in any sort of accident, she has no idea why the headrest was activated and deployed, striking her head.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Avoid getting involved in the 'reshipping scam'
Alert: Avoid getting involved in the 'reshipping scam'
A Valley woman thought she was working from home but was actually being used by scammers and was a victim of the "reshipping scam."More >
A Valley woman thought she was working from home but was actually being used by scammers and was a victim of the "reshipping scam."More >
3 On Your Side
Don't be fooled by fake sweepstakes
Don't be fooled by fake sweepstakes
The Publishers Clearing House is one of the most recognizable sweepstakes around. Scammers not only know that, but they use it to their advantage to try and dupe you.More >
The Publishers Clearing House is one of the most recognizable sweepstakes around. Scammers not only know that, but they use it to their advantage to try and dupe you.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The government has officially shut down
The government has officially shut down
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
They convicted her anyway.More >
They convicted her anyway.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
This is definitely true love.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Friends, co-workers remember victim of suspected serial killer
Friends, co-workers remember victim of suspected serial killer
"It was truly a shock to us and we are saddened very deeply." Loved ones, friends and co-workers are remembering those who fell victim to a suspected serial killer.More >
"It was truly a shock to us and we are saddened very deeply." Loved ones, friends and co-workers are remembering those who fell victim to a suspected serial killer.More >
Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years
Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years
Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.More >
Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in Tempe Town Lake.
VIDEO: Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in Tempe Town Lake.
Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in the water at Tempe Town Lake.More >
Dozens of dead fish have been spotted floating in the water at Tempe Town Lake.More >
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
A Chandler man died in his garage. He was killed while trying a dangerous wood working technique called fractal burning now his widow wants others to learn that this technique is very dangerous. (January 10, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Liliana Vasquez makes first court appearance
VIDEO: Liliana Vasquez makes first court appearance
Liliana Vasquez, one of the sisters of a victim of a suspected serial killer, faced a judge for the first time after police said she tampered with evidence and hindered prosecution. FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2EUgRxaMore >
Liliana Vasquez, one of the sisters of a victim of a suspected serial killer, faced a judge for the first time after police said she tampered with evidence and hindered prosecution. FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2EUgRxaMore >