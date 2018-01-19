Scottsdale couple's popcorn shop serves up 60 flavors

Scottsdale couple's popcorn shop serves up 60 flavorsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The government has officially shut down
The government has officially shut down
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passengers brace for impact on plane departing from Phoenix
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
An American Airlines passenger caught video of the scary moment when passengers were told to brace for impact on a flight leaving from Phoenix Thursday.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
Judge interrupts jury, says God told him defendant is not guilty
They convicted her anyway.More >
They convicted her anyway.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
Sushi lover pulls 5-foot tapeworm from his body, doctor says
Sushi lover pulls 5-foot tapeworm from his body, doctor says
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
Daughters speak out after alleged serial killer arrested for murder of Glendale mom
Daughters speak out after alleged serial killer arrested for murder of Glendale mom
The daughters of a Glendale mom, police say, was murdered by a serial killer, are now speaking out. Adelina Rodriguez (15) and Adriana Rodriguez (18) say police have not been able to offer a motive for the murder of their mom, 43-year-old Maria Griselda Villanueva.More >
The daughters of a Glendale mom, police say, was murdered by a serial killer, are now speaking out. Adelina Rodriguez (15) and Adriana Rodriguez (18) say police have not been able to offer a motive for the murder of their mom, 43-year-old Maria Griselda Villanueva.More >
Hometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.
Click to learn more about Jaime.
If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.
Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.
She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.
Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.
Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.
Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.
If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
Fish dying at Tempe Town Lake
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
It’s been a sight you cannot miss at Tempe Town Lake, dozens of dead fish floating in the water.More >
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
At least 3 cars burglarized outside Chandler gym
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Several people left their workouts in Chandler this week, only to find their car windows smashed in, and their valuables gone.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
VIDEO: Well-known Phoenix religious leader dies
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning.More >
Cooler temperatures moving into Phoenix area
Cooler temperatures moving into Phoenix area
Breezy and cooler conditions will be felt in the Valley on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: American Airlines passenger records emergency landing
VIDEO: American Airlines passenger records emergency landing
An American Airlines passenger captured the scary moments before his flight made an emergency landing Dallas.More >
An American Airlines passenger captured the scary moments before his flight made an emergency landing Dallas.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Gym-goers urged to lock up after cars burglarized outside gym
VIDEO: Gym-goers urged to lock up after cars burglarized outside gym
A warning to gym-goers: lock your car! Several cars have been burglarized outside a Valley gym.More >
A warning to gym-goers: lock your car! Several cars have been burglarized outside a Valley gym.More >