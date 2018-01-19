Scottsdale couple's popcorn shop serves up 60 flavors

My Popcorn Kitchen is owned by husband and wife team Perry and Kim Brush.

The popcorn shop is located at Scottsdale Road and Acoma Drive in Scottsdale and features popcorn flavored 60 different ways! Many of the creations are the Brush's original recipes.

The "tuxedo" is Perry's favorite with sea salt caramel covered popcorn drizzled with milk and white chocolate. Flavors like egg nog, beer cheese, pizza, and more are sure to please any palette.

This is one of their busiest times of year in the popcorn business. Not only is today National Popcorn Day but the Super Bowl is coming up and My Popcorn Kitchen has NFL tins for all the teams in the playoffs.

At My Popcorn Kitchen, they love what they do and use only the highest quality ingredients to create our amazing popcorn flavors. Jaime Cerreta loved the loaded baked potato popcorn. 

My Popcorn Kitchen, LLC

14202 N Scottsdale Road

Suite 149, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Scottsdale Road & Acoma Drive

(602) 903-6345

Website: https://mypopcornkitchen.com/

Facebook: @popcornkitchen

Instagram: @mypopcornkitchen

