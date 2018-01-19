Limited weekend freeway restrictions in Phoenix area

There will be a limited number of restrictions for work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 19-22), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution while the following freeway restrictions are in place this weekend:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe closed overnight from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 20) for guardrail repair. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes. Drivers can exit eastbound Loop 202 to southbound McClintock Drive and use eastbound Rio Salado Parkway or University Drive to access southbound Loop 101.

Consider alternate routes. Drivers can exit eastbound Loop 202 to southbound McClintock Drive and use eastbound Rio Salado Parkway or University Drive to access southbound Loop 101. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramp at Dobson Road in Mesa closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for freeway lighting maintenance. Westbound US 60 right lane also closed near Loop 101. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road or McClintock Drive. Please use caution when approaching or traveling through work zones.

Please consider alternate routes, including the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road or McClintock Drive. Please use caution when approaching or traveling through work zones. Westbound Interstate 10 right lane closed between 27th and 31st avenues (west of I-17) from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Tuesday (Jan. 19-23) for Salt River Project irrigation work. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely when approaching the work zone.

Arizona also has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News.

