Phoenix PD: Teen suspect drives onto sidewalk, hits and kills 1 man

Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a crash that killed one pedestrian Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, when police arrived on scene near 16th Avenue and Osborn Road just after 11 p.m., they found that witnesses had detained the 18-year-old driver.

Pfohl said detectives were able to determine that the suspect, identified as Keten Burke Crawford, had driven onto the north sidewalk where they say he struck one pedestrian and narrowly missed a second pedestrian.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police that the driver seemed disoriented when they contacted him.

Pfohl said Crawford was processed for DUI and booked on one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.

