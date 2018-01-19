Phoenix pastor Alexis Thomas dies at 50

A prominent church figure in the Phoenix area has passed away.

Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning. A church source confirmed the news to Arizona's Family.

The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. It was a position he held since he was 16 years old.

At the age of 7, Thomas was licensed to become a gospel preacher.

Under Thomas' leadership, the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church grew from 250 to over 3,000 members, according to the church's website.

In addition to the church, Thomas was also the general chairman of the African American Christian Clergy Coalition and the co-founder of the African American Strategic Alliance Coalition.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton released a statement Friday saying “Bishop Thomas was one of the greatest men I ever knew, and in so many ways he was the soul of our city." Mayor Stanton added that he was devastated by the news of his passing.

Officials with Pilgrim Rest said they will be releasing more information about the memorial service and the future of the church in the coming days.

Thomas leaves behind his wife and five children.

I'm devastated by the passing of Bishop Alexis Thomas of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. He was the soul of our city & he created an oasis of love & compassion in the heart of it.



My prayers are with his family & the entire Pilgrim Rest community. Statement: https://t.co/XLatmNduVj pic.twitter.com/XRF7ZTCELL — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) January 19, 2018

Mourning the passing of Bishop Alexis Thomas. He helped me lead thousands in 2010 in Phoenix against Sheriff Arpaios biased immigration laws pic.twitter.com/7B5WWD8r5l — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 19, 2018

Sad news to report Bishop Alexis Thomas of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in #Phoenix has passed away. He was 50 and leaves behind a wife, 5 children and a 3,000 member congregation that loved him. pic.twitter.com/WYJN60lWwx — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 19, 2018

It is with great sadness that I confirm my uncle bishop alexis thomas did pass away last night please keep our family in prayer! — Minister (@youthbishop) January 19, 2018

Rest In Peace, brother pastor Bishop Alexis Thomas. Fond memories with many in our family. Praying for the Thomas Family and for the Congregation of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. #RIP ???? — Rev. Jarrett Maupin (@ReverendMaupin) January 19, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.