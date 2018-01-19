Phoenix pastor Alexis Thomas dies at 50

(Source: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church) (Source: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A prominent church figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. 

Bishop Alexis Thomas died at the age of 50 Friday morning. A church source confirmed the news to Arizona's Family. 

The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. It was a position he held since he was 16 years old. 

At the age of 7, Thomas was licensed to become a gospel preacher.  

Under Thomas' leadership, the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church grew from 250 to over 3,000 members, according to the church's website

In addition to the church, Thomas was also the general chairman of the African American Christian Clergy Coalition and the co-founder of the African American Strategic Alliance Coalition. 

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton released a statement Friday saying “Bishop Thomas was one of the greatest men I ever knew, and in so many ways he was the soul of our city." Mayor Stanton added that he was devastated by the news of his passing.  

Officials with Pilgrim Rest said they will be releasing more information about the memorial service and the future of the church in the coming days. 

Thomas leaves behind his wife and five children. 

