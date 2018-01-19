Police apprehend burglary suspect after pursuit in Glendale neighborhood

Glendale police apprehended a suspect after a pursuit through a Glendale neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Friday morning.

According to Ofc. Tiffany Smith with Glendale PD, officers were called for a report of a vehicle theft just before 6 a.m.

[RAW VIDEO: Glendale PD arrest suspect after pursuit in neighborhood]

Smith said the suspect took off running through the neighborhood near 63rd Avenue and Taro Lane. The nearby Abrazo Arrowhead hospital put themselves on lockdown during the police activity.

Police and K9 units were able to track the suspect down in a backyard and safely took him into custody.

The suspect's name and charges are unknown at this time.

