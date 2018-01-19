Armed robbery suspect who hit Scottsdale Circle K arrested by detectives

Armed robbery suspect who hit Scottsdale Circle K arrested by detectivesPosted: Updated:
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
This is definitely true love.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Should Arizona homeschoolers be allowed to ride public school buses?
When Lucy Digrazia passed by the electronic freeway sign reading “High Pollution Advisory: Carpool – Use Bus,” her frustration started to sink in.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
Phoenix police attribute 9 murders to suspected serial killer arrested in parents' deaths
A Phoenix man who was arrested in the killing of his parents in December is set to be charged with seven additional murders, Phoenix police said in a news conference Thursday morning.More >
3 women arrested for tampering and hindering the investigation into serial killings, police said
They are Cooksey's girlfriend Liliana Vasquez, her sister Griselda Vasquez and Desaree Coronado, the mother of Jesus Real's child. Real was one of Cooksey's victims, police said.More >
DPS: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on SB Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident on a southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix early Friday morning.More >
Police: Vehicle torn in half after striking pole, killing driver in Scottsdale
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, one man is dead after his vehicle struck a light pole, tearing it in half in Scottsdale Thursday.More >
DPS: D-backs' Tomas busted for going 105 mph on Loop 101
The 27-year-old was in a 2015 black Mercedes S550 coupe, which was later impounded.More >
Bundle up! A big winter storm heading to Arizona
A winter storm is headed for Arizona, and it is expected to bring high country snow, breezy winds plus a major cool down this weekend.More >
The Latest: Neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
The Latest: Neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
The parents of 13 malnourished children found in alleged captivity in Southern California have been charged with years of torture and child abuse.
VIDEO: Get ready for winter weather
VIDEO: Get ready for winter weather
A winter storm is moving expected to move through Arizona and that means temperatures are going to drop! (Thursday, January 18, 2018)
VIDEO: Phoenix police link 9 murders to suspected serial killer
Phoenix police say a man who was arrested in the killing of his parents in December is set to be charged with seven additional murders.More >
VIDEO: 3 woman arrested for lying to police about stealing evidence, per PD
After a serial killer murdered one of his victims, three women were arrested for taking evidence from the scene and lying to police about it, according to court documents. (Thursday, January 18, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix foodie favorite closes its doors
A popular Valley restaurant is closing up shop saying the increase in minimum wage and new labor laws are too much to afford. (January 18, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Man dead after vehicle hits pole, splitting in two
A man is dead after his vehicle struck a pole and split in two in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Desaree Coronado makes first court appearance
VIDEO: Desaree Coronado makes first court appearance
Desaree Coronado, who had a child with one of the victims in a serial shooting case, faced a judge for the first time after police said she tampered with evidence and hindered prosecution.
