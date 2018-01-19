Armed robbery suspect who hit Scottsdale Circle K arrested by detectives

Scottsdale police asked for the public's help in identifying Allds after he robbed a Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School Road. (Source: Scottsdale PD)

Within days of the Scottsdale Police Department releasing information on an armed robbery suspect, detectives were able to locate and arrest him. (Source: Scottsdale PD)

Scottsdale police identified 52-year-old John Allds as the armed robbery suspect after receiving several tips within days of the news release.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Armed robber hits Scottsdale Circle K; police ask for help]

Allds was located and arrested by detectives for armed robbery. They were also able to recover the weapon and other evidence used in the incident.

Allds approached the clerk, produced a silver handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave him an undetermined amount of money and Allds took off in a gold Toyota Camry.

Sgt. Ben Hoster thanked the public for their help in producing tips to allow detectives to identify and locate the suspect so quickly.

