Cottonwood man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl

A Cottonwood man is in custody for allegedly having sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say 27-year-old Aelynn Peyketewa is being held on a $500,000 bond on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

It was unclear Thursday if Peyketewa has a lawyer.

Phoenix police contacted Cottonwood authorities on Jan. 13 about a runaway girl, who was located a few days later in Prescott.

Investigators say Peyketewa allegedly brought the teen to Cottonwood around Jan. 11.

They say Peyketewa and the girl met online about two years ago and have been in a sexual relationship.

Yavapai County authorities say Peyketewa's older brother is awaiting sentencing after being arrested last year for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and failing to register as a sex offender.

