DPS: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on SB Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident on a southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix early Friday morning.

They have confirmed one fatality and don't have any other reported victims at this time.

The off-ramp will be closed while DPS investigates the accident. They anticipate it to be closed for the first-half of rush hour.

