Phoenix PD: 1 suspect in custody after pistol-whipping man, stealing his car and money

Two male suspects met the victim at the bar and asked for a ride.

One of the suspects entered the man’s vehicle while the other got into a Volkswagen and followed the vehicle.

During the ride, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, demanded money and stole the vehicle, leaving the man on the side of the road.

After the man called in the carjacking to police, the description of the vehicle was quickly put out to authorities.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper working traffic control near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue saw the vehicle and began to follow the suspect.

The suspect tossed his weapon before the trooper pulled out his firearm and held the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect was then taken into custody without incident and the pistol was recovered.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in the Volkswagen.

