Accused serial killer faces charges in murder of girlfriend’s brother

Court documents say Real’s cell phone was missing. In the days following the shooting, Desaree Coronado, Griselda Vasquez and Liliana Vasquez were arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, Real’s sisters Griselda and Liliana discovered his body.

Investigators say Griselda took Real’s cell phone, which ultimately ended up in the hands of Real’s girlfriend, Desaree Coronado.

Both are accused of lying to investigators about the cell phone’s whereabouts but court records show police obtained a search warrant and electronically tracked the cell phone to a motel where all three women were staying.

Court documents show Liliana originally denied having contact with her boyfriend, Cooksey, following the murder. Records say she later admitted to having a phone conversation with Cooksey the day after Real’s shooting and revealed Cooksey had been in the Avondale apartment before Real was found dead.

All three women appear to be out of custody. No one was found at the Avondale apartment Thursday evening.

