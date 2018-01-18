Scottsdale residents sound off on new bike share program at transportation meeting

"It looks like a cluttered junkyard," one Scottsdale resident said of the program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A bike share program in Scottsdale is incredibly popular. You pick up a bike and leave it almost anywhere you want. But the biggest convenience is also a nuisance for some residents.

"We live right down the street and they're literally everywhere, super convenient," said Trey Orear, who used LimeBike, one of three dockless bike share companies operating in Scottsdale, for the first time Thursday.

"You get on the app on your phone and you just walk to it," he said.

They don't use any taxpayer money, unlike other cities that use designated docking stations.

But no docks means people leave them wherever they want.

"It looks like a cluttered junkyard," one Scottsdale resident said of the program.

"We had a bike left outside our house and it stayed there for 10 days," a gentleman said.

The bikes are supposed to be left in a safe spot - not blocking a sidewalk, or on private property. Now they’re even being left in neighboring cities.

"I was in Arcadia just yesterday alone, two bikes, one in the street, and one in an alley," said Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio. He said he’ll be meeting with one of the companies next week.

"We want to encourage people to ride bikes, but they just can't leave these bikes on other people’s property," DiCiccio said.

On Thursday, Paul Vidal, the general manager for one of the companies, Ofo, said Scottsdale has been the biggest market in terms of rides per bike in the entire United States.

"Right now, I have a staff of 12 people and their sole job within the city limits of Scottsdale is to look around look at the bikes that we use our technology to find where they are broken or obstruction, and fix them, we call that rebalancing," Vidal said. "I’m going to invest more in that."

A City of Scottsdale aide says they'll only take action against the companies if they don't obey the laws.

The chairman of the Transportation Board said he likes the idea of dockless companies, but they need to teach their customers where to leave the bikes.

