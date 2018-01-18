Surprise residents unaware of sex offenders living in city because of police system failure

The Surprise Police Department admitted Thursday that they have failed to notify the community about at least 22 registered sex offenders living in the city in the past two years.

A statement from the police department said in part, “Upon discovering this information, the Surprise Police Department immediately established a plan to assess the scope of the issue and begin making appropriate community notifications.”

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski stated that of the 22 sex offender notifications that were never issued in 2016 and 2017, only eight have been completed since the issue was discovered in early December of 2017. He said the department intends to have all the necessary notifications completed by March.

“At this time, there is no information or evidence to indicate any of these registered sex offenders have committed any sex crimes in our community within this time period,” Klarkowski said.

The police department also launched an internal investigation to find answers about how the issue happened.

Anyone looking for information on registered sex offenders in their neighborhood can check the Arizona Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registration website.

Surprise residents with questions regarding this matter are encouraged call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division Cmdr. Johnson at 623-222-4048.

