Phoenix airport considers plan to leave parking business

The Phoenix Aviation Department is recommending for the city to allow the private sector to take over the airport's public parking facilities and build a new transportation center.

KJZZ-FM reports the department pitched the idea to let a developer build a parking garage on the west side of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport during a meeting of the city's Downtown, Aviation, Economy and Innovation Subcommittee.

The department also proposes for the airport to privately lease out the other parking facilities currently operated by the airport.

The airport has about 9,500 parking spaces on the east side near terminal 4. The approximately 3,700 spaces on the west side will disappear when terminal 2 is demolished and the tram line that connects the airport's terminals is extended.

