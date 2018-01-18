Waste Management Phoenix Open: What's new for 2018

The 17th hole at the WM Phoenix Open features and expanded Bay Club with suites on each side of the fairway.

The 16th hole has a new look at the TPC Scottsdale. The walls are now all white inside the arena.

It's a new year and the TPC Scottsdale has a new look for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The tournament also has a new chairman. Carlos Sugich is the first Hispanic chairman in 83 years.

"Obviously it's something that I'm proud of, to be the first Hispanic to run the tournament in 83 years," says Sugich, a partner with the law firm of Snell and Wilmer. "I didn't really think about it that much."

Sugich has overseen a minor course makeover, starting with a new place for fans with general admission tickets to congregate.

"One of the things we want to do this year is we want to enhance the experience for our GA tickets," said Sugich. "On the 12th hole, we have this very popular open venue called El Rancho. We're going to double the size of El Rancho. We're going to add a cantina. It's a beautiful place to watch some great golf during the week."

The famous 16th hole also has a new look. The familiar green walls are gone and the 17th hole looks like another stadium.

"Sixteen has become a bucket list for people all over the world. We wanted to give it a new look so we went with the white screen and it looks pretty spectacular," said Sugich. "Seventeen is going to have so much energy. We built a brand new venue we're calling Cove. We've expanded the Bay Club on the other side. We added, for the first time, bleachers, GA seats on the 17th hole and the 18th tee box. The views from the Cove, that's going to be the highest point on the course."

Sugich and The Thunderbirds have secured four of the top five golfers in the world and six of the top 10. Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm are all expected to play. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Feb. 1.

