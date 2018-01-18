ASU's Demario Richard invited to the NFL combine!

On game day, Sun Devils fans knew what to expect from senior running back Demario Richard. He ran hard and with a vicious attitude.

Always tough and physical, Richard finished his last season averaging 5.2 yards a carry, rushing for 1025 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"I just tried to ignite the engine, you know gets us rolling and get us started," said Richard.

Richard was a tremendous spark finishing with over 32-hundred yards rushing becoming ASU's forth all-time leading rusher. The bruising back earned the reputation of a game day workhorse and the priceless invite to February's NFL combine.

"It's a dream come true, another check on my check list, that I wanted to accomplish while I was here," said the California native.

Leading up, Richard is training for peak peak performance.

"A lot of conditioning, a lot of beach work, running hills, a lot of combine stuff," said Richard.

Richard has played the under role his whole career. Its driven him to outwork his competition. He has bigger goals than just get drafted come April.

"My dream is to make the 53 man and actually play, and make an impact and feel the speed of the game. Whoever picks me is getting a diamond in the rough," said Richard.

Pursuing his NFL dream, Richard is getting help from former ASU coach Todd Graham. Who faithfully remains by his side.

"He's talking to teams for me. He could have left after the team went 10 and 3, but he stayed and kept his word and loyalty runs deep with me, respect also," said Richard.

Remaining close to the team, Richard is hearing positives about new Coach Herm Edwards.

"All the guys speak highly of him, but you won't know until that first workout comes and see what he's doing with the team. But, I'm hearing good things especially for the defense."

Richard hopes the very best for the ASU program, one in which he gave everything to and Sun Devil Nation embraced him right back.

I know Tempe will love me forever. We have the craziest and best fans! I know I always have a spot here in Tempe. It will always be home for me, said Richard.

