Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection

Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspectionPosted: Updated:
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
Popular French bistro to close following minimum wages hikes
Rather than cut quality to save costs, the owner of Coup des Tartes decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant's last day will be January 31st.More >
PD: Man exposes himself to kids at Phoenix bakery
Police said the victims were two teens and an adult.More >
Dead wife pranks husband for years using plants
This is definitely true love.More >
Sushi lover pulls 5-foot tapeworm from his body, doctor says
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
Phoenix police attribute 9 murders to suspected serial killer arrested in parents' deaths
A Phoenix man who was arrested in the killing of his parents in December is set to be charged with seven additional murders, Phoenix police said in a news conference Thursday morning.More >
DPS: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on SB Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident on a southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Phoenix early Friday morning.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Phoenix PD: Teen suspect drives onto sidewalk, hits and kills 1 man
Phoenix police have arrested the suspect in a crash that killed one pedestrian Thursday night.More >
Bundle up! A big winter storm heading to Arizona
A winter storm is headed for Arizona, and it is expected to bring high country snow, breezy winds plus a major cool down this weekend.More >
3 women arrested for tampering and hindering the investigation into serial killings, police said
They are Cooksey's girlfriend Liliana Vasquez, her sister Griselda Vasquez and Desaree Coronado, the mother of Jesus Real's child. Real was one of Cooksey's victims, police said.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
3 On Your Side
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Why police won't give up hope on child missing for 17 years
Seventeen years ago, on a May afternoon, a baby went missing from an Avondale swapmeet at El Mirage and Buckeye Roads in the southwest Valley.More >
Friends, co-workers remember victim of suspected serial killer
"It was truly a shock to us and we are saddened very deeply." Loved ones, friends and co-workers are remembering those who fell victim to a suspected serial killer.More >
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
