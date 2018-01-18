Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Courtyard Tempe Marriott
601 S. Ash Ave
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Employee not washing hands properly"
"1st aid supplies stored above prep table"

Salvation Army
15 E. Pima Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Raw eggs stored over cooked pasta"
"Chicken not thawing properly"

Shaanxi Garden
67 N. Dobson Road
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Cooked chicken, beef, and pork with no date marks"
"Knives with food debris stored as clean"

Pomelo
7100 N. 12th Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Multiple flies in kitchen and dinin room"
"No soap or paper towels at hand wash sink""
"Ranch dressing kept past discard date"

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Dairy Queen
6555 E. Southern Ave
Mesa
85210

Mad Greens
14418 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85254

Casey Jones Grill
2848 E. Bell Road
Phoenix
85032

Chili’s Bar and Grill
7717 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Humble Pie
6501 E. Greenway Pkwy
Scottsdale
85254

Dirty’s Topless Bar
3308 Grand Avenue 
Phoenix
85017

