Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Courtyard Tempe Marriott

601 S. Ash Ave

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Employee not washing hands properly"

"1st aid supplies stored above prep table"

Salvation Army

15 E. Pima Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw eggs stored over cooked pasta"

"Chicken not thawing properly"

Shaanxi Garden

67 N. Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Cooked chicken, beef, and pork with no date marks"

"Knives with food debris stored as clean"

Pomelo

7100 N. 12th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Multiple flies in kitchen and dinin room"

"No soap or paper towels at hand wash sink""

"Ranch dressing kept past discard date"

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Dairy Queen

6555 E. Southern Ave

Mesa

85210

Mad Greens

14418 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85254

Casey Jones Grill

2848 E. Bell Road

Phoenix

85032

Chili’s Bar and Grill

7717 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Humble Pie

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy

Scottsdale

85254

Dirty’s Topless Bar

3308 Grand Avenue

Phoenix

85017

