DPS: D-backs' Tomas busted for going 105 mph on Loop 101

Arizona Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas connects for an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Yasmany Tomas was arrested after he was spotted going 105 miles per hour on the Loop 101 on Thursday morning, the Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers said he was pulled over on the northbound Loop 101 at Baseline Road just before 9:30 a.m.

The 27-year-old was in a 2015 black Mercedes S550 coupe, which was later impounded.

Tomas was arrested for reckless driving and criminal speeding.

A person can be arrested for criminal speeding when driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or going faster than 85 miles per hour anywhere in the state.

He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail.

Authorities say Tomas could be facing up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500 on the criminal speeding charge while a reckless driving charge could lead to a suspended license.

Tomas had eight home runs, 42 RBIs while hitting just .240 in 47 games in 2017. His season was cut short in August when he had surgery.

He's expected to make $13.5 million in 2018.

The Diamondbacks sent out the following statement:

“We are very disappointed to learn of this news. We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.