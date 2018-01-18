Friend Pays it Forward to Phoenix grandmother taking care of seriously ill family members

Marilyn McDonald isn't working these days, so she can take care of her father-in-law, who's dying from lung cancer.

"You put your faith in God and let it go from there," said McDonald. "It's tough, but it's also a blessing."

But the Valley grandmother's caregiving role doesn't stop here.

McDonald's husband Jeff has some serious heart problems, and is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Her mother has Alzheimer's disease, and one of her daughters is recovering from cancer.

"You just do it one day at a time, and of course, it's all based on love," said McDonald. "I treat people like I would like to be treated, so if anything were to happen to me, I know one of my family members would step up and take care of me the same way."

Mary Delaney has seen the love, devotion and sacrifice her friend has made taking care of her family, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to McDonald.

"She just has a halo around her," said Delaney. "I don't know how she does it. I think God just put her on Earth to be who she is, so I wanted to do something to uplift her."

A CBS 5 news crew was there when Delaney surprised McDonald at her home in Phoenix.

"I reached out to Channel 5 because I love you and you're such a giving person for all the things you do for everybody," Delaney told McDonald. "You're so selfless, so this is a Pay it Forward to you, with $500, to help you with whatever you need."

"You can't turn your back on anybody," said McDonald. "You just have to take care of them."

