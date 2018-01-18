Flagstaff City Council OKs resolution opposing border wall

The Flagstaff City Council has adopted a resolution stating opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and calling for the northern Arizona city to not do business with companies helping build it.

The council's vote Tuesday night was 5-2 for the resolution.

The resolution cites the project's costs, environmental concerns, deaths of migrants illegally entering the United States, and opposition to the proposed wall by the Tohono O'odham Nation. The southern Arizona tribe's reservation sits on the border.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Associated General Contractors chapter President David Martin wrote a letter criticizing the resolution's provisions on businesses as an illegal blacklist that'd limit competition and increase costs for taxpayer-funded projects.

Other cities that have approved similar resolutions include Tucson and San Diego.

