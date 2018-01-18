3 women arrested for tampering and hindering the investigation into serial killings, police said

New mug shot of Cleophus Cooksey, 35, charged in multiple murders in the Phoenix area. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police said they arrested three women for tampering and hindering the investigation into a suspected serial killer, Cleophus E. Cooksey Jr.

They are Cooksey's girlfriend Liliana Vasquez, her sister Griselda Vasquez and Desaree Coronado, the mother of Jesus Real's child. Real was one of Cooksey's victims, police said.

Phoenix police say they have linked Cooksey Jr. to a series of at least nine killings in three cities.

Court documents said Cooksey's third victim was Real, who was found shot to death in Avondale on Dec. 11. His cellphone was missing and no shell casings were found. Police said Real lived with his sisters, Liliana and Griselda.

Police said Liliana discovered the body but left the apartment without calling the police. Instead, she went to pick up Griselda at the DES office while calling two other family members about Real being hurt and possibly dead, court documents said. They then went back to the apartment with Coronado and then called 911.

Police interviewed all three and they all denied removing anything from the crime scene, documents said.

When asked about her boyfriend Cooksey, officers said Liliana told them she broke up with him the previous night and left around 7 a.m. Police said the murder of Real happened between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A few days later, police said were able to track Real's missing cellphone to a motel room in Goodyear where Liliana, Griselda and Coronado were staying on Dec. 14.

Police said Griselda admitted she took the cellphone off Real's body before police arrived on Dec. 11 and gave it to Coronado.

When officers talked to Coronado, she denied she had Real's cellphone. Officers asked about the cellphone again, she admitted she had it in her sweater, court documents said. She later said she wanted the cellphone because it had photos and text messages she wanted to keep.

The shell casings haven't been found.

Police have also said evidence shows Liliana's vehicle was in the area of two of Cooksey's murders, indicating she may have given Cooksey a ride to or from the area of the crimes.

Liliana and Griselda were both booked into jail on one felony count of hindering prosecution and one felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

Liliana was on probation. Bond was set at $3,000 for Liliana and Griselda.

Coronado was booked on one felony count of hindering prosecution, one felony count of tampering with physical evidence and one misdemeanor count of false reporting to law enforcement.

