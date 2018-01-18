CRIME MAP: 9 murders Phoenix police attribute to suspected serial killer Cleo Cooksey

Cleophus Cooksey, 35, charged in multiple murders in the Phoenix area. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) Cleophus Cooksey, 35, charged in multiple murders in the Phoenix area. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
Police on Thursday announced that the man they believe shot and killed his mother and step-father last month is also responsible for seven other homicides.

The map below shows the locations  -- eight of them in three cities -- of each of the crimes police are attributing to 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey.

