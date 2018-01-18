ADOT warns drivers to plan ahead for winter storm this weekend

Snow-deprived desert dwellers have their eyes on the high country this weekend, with several inches of snow in the forecast for Flagstaff by Saturday.

"Drink a lot of hot chocolate and play with the kids, make snowmen. I love it," said Esther Cuellar of Phoenix.

But not everyone with plans for a snowy excursion is prepared for it.

"What would I bring up there? That’s a good question. I would probably bring chains for my tires so I don’t slip in the snow," said Joshua Van Bronckhorst of Phoenix.

"Just make sure I have a lot of warm clothing. I’m not really sure what else," said Daniel Gutierrez of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is stressing to those traveling north this weekend to pack an emergency kit.

"Blankets, an ice scraper to scrape off your windows. Sand or kitty litter, that will help you get out of the snow if you’re stuck there. Flashlight, first aid kit, in case someone gets hurt, snacks, food and water," said Ryan Harding, ADOT public information officer.

Extra warm clothes, any prescription medications needed and a cell phone with charger will also help if you’re stranded because of crashes due to snow and ice.

ADOT advises scheduling your drive before the snow starts or postpone it until after it stops, so plows have a chance to clear the roads.

"When you come upon a plow, don’t pass them. Let them do their job, stay back behind them, at least four car lengths, then they’ll pull off to the side of the road when they’re done," said Harding.

ADOT also urges visitors to stick with snow parks. Drivers should not stop their cars on the shoulder to play in the snow.

"It can distract other drivers. If there’s an emergency that first responders need to get to, it can block their path. It can create a lot of problems," said Harding.

Lastly, slow down.

"Driving 75 might not be appropriate, even though that’s the speed limit. Drive for the conditions that you’re in," said Harding.

It's looking like snow on Saturday for many higher elevation locations of northern AZ. If you plan to travel please heed the following advice. #azwx pic.twitter.com/MdMKz6FoKn — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 18, 2018

